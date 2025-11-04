The Kings will waive Jones on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The second-year big man will cede his spot on the roster to Precious Achiuwa, who agreed to a one-year deal with Sacramento. Jones averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game over 40 appearances with the Kings as a rookie last season and started in his first appearance of 2025-26, but he had since fallen out of the rotation before being waived.