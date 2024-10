Jones agreed to a two-way deal with the Kings on Thursday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

The Kings didn't wait long after the NBA Draft to secure an agreement with Jones. A center out of Washington State, Jones compiled averages of 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.5 steals across 35 appearances as a senior. He's likely to spend the bulk of the 2024-25 season in the G League.