Nogues agreed to a two-year contract with Valencia Basket on Friday.

Nogues signed a multi-year contract in his native country of Spain on Friday, shifting course after reports earlier in the summer suggested he would join the Kings on an Exhibit 10 deal to compete for a two-way roster spot. The guard spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Rip City Remix, the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, where he averaged 2.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals across 21.1 minutes per game in 40 total appearances.