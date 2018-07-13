Isaia Cordinier: Rights dealt to Brooklyn
The Nets acquired the rights to Cordinier and a 2020 second-round pick from the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for guard Jeremy Lin, a 2025 second-round pick and the right to swap picks with Brooklyn in 2023, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
From Brooklyn's standpoint, getting Lin's $12.5 million expiring contract off the books was the primary objective of the deal, as Cordinier amounts to little more than a lottery ticket. A 2016 second-round pick out of France, Cordinier has remained overseas since being drafted. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard missed all of last season after requiring surgery to address chronic tendinitis in both knees, a troubling setback for a player who's only 21 years old.
