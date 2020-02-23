Isaiah Armwood: Contributes across board in loss

Armwood provided six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's loss to Long Island.

Armwood was far and away Lakeland's best player in terms of net rating, with the 29-year-old center finishing just shy of neutral with a minus-one. The George Washington alum's provided a steady presence inside since signing with Lakeland in January. In the 14 games since, he's posting 5.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game.