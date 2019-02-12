Isaiah Armwood: Finally returns to action

Armwood (knee) tallied 20 minutes in Saturday's 117-91 loss to Lakeland. He posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in the contest.

Armwood had missed the past seven games after injuring his knee during a January 19 contest against the Wisconsin Herd. The big man likely will be a small piece of the Go Go's rotation moving forward.