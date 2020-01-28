Isaiah Armwood: Grabs 11 boards in win
Armwood generated eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's game against Greensboro.
While he wasn't able to provide much in the way of scoring, Armwood impressed with his rebounding and distributional skills. Since joining Lakeland, Armwood's averaging 5.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks in 24.9 minutes per contest.
