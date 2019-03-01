Isaiah Armwood: Piles on 20 in start at PF
Armwood finished Thursday's win over the BayHawks with 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Armwood has wiggled his way into the starting rotation after playing in a little over half of the Go Go's games in 2018-19. While 7.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks isn't exactly stellar stat lines, those figures are expected to rise if Armwood continues to play near 30 minutes a night.
