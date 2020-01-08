Isaiah Armwood: Rejoins Lakeland
Armwood signed a contract with the Lakeland Magic on Tuesday.
Armwood was acquired by Lakeland from the Capital City Go-Go in late December but he'll now make his way to the active roster. The 29-year-old has yet to appear in a game this season.
