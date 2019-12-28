Isaiah Armwood: Traded to Lakeland
The Go-Go traded Armwood to the Lakeland Magic on Friday.
Armwood was not on an active roster yet this season, but the trade likely suggests he may be on his way back to the G League in the near future. Gabe York went to the Magic in a corresponding move.
