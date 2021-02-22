Briscoe contributed 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Fort Wayne.

Briscoe has found a way to contribute despite shooting the ball poorly, as he is averaging 12.5 points per game despite making just 36.7 percent of his shots and 36.0 percent of his three-point attempts. That can be explained on the fact that he's attempting 13.2 shots per game, and while that doesn't change, he should continue to be a serviceable player for the Wolves.