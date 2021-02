Briscoe registered 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against Delaware.

Briscoe had a rough night from the field, but he still managed to surpass the 15-point plateau for the first time this season. His shooting woes have been a persistent issue this season, though, as he's making just 34.8 percent of his shots through his first four games of the campaign.