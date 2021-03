Briscoe had 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Sunday's win over Westchester.

The Wolves had five players scoring in double digits in this one, and Briscoe was one of two that reached the 20-point plateau. These strong scoring outputs have been a trend for him of late, however, as he has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five contests.