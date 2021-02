Briscoe registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's loss against the Ignite.

Briscoe has been trending in the wrong direction after opening up the campaign with a 15-point performance, as he has failed to surpass the seven-point plateau in the subsequent two games. He's also shooting a meager 33.3 percent from the field, so he doesn't carry a lot of upside based on what he's shown so far.