Briscoe had 25 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Monday's loss against Oklahoma City.

Briscoe was one of three Iowa players that reached the 25-point plateau, and while his efforts were not enough to help the Wolves end their losing skid, he did help himself with a strong fantasy performance. Briscoe has been one of the Wolves' main scoring threats of late and has scored in double digits in each of his last four contests while shooting over the 42 percent mark in the last two. He's clearly trending in the right direction.