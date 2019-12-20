Canaan scored 39 points (11-30 FG, 6-15 3 Pt, 8-9 FT) while collecting six assists and four steals in a win over Delaware on Thursday.

Canaan was far from efficient from the field, but he continued his scoring binge and contributed as a passer and defender as well. Since joining Stockton on Dec. 12, the 28-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 8.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 4.5 treys per contest as he seeks to land with an NBA squad.