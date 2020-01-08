Canaan tallied 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and dished out seven assists in a loss to Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Canaan continued to make his case for another shot in the NBA as he tied his season high with six treys while scoring 20-plus points for the fourth straight game. In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old is averaging 22.5 points and 7.0 assists while making 47.4 percent of his attempts from deep.