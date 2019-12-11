Play

Canaan's returning player rights have been dealt from the Austin Spurs to the Stockton Kings along with a third-round pick in exchange for Cam Reynolds' rights and a second-round selection.

Canaan played in the G League last year but made the move overseas this offseason for China. Should he make his way back to the G League ranks, Canaan will return as a member of Stockton rather than Austin.

