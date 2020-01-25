Isaiah Canaan: Goes off for 31 points Friday
Canaan totaled 31 points (10-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT) in a loss to Salt Lake City on Friday.
Though he was relatively inefficient from the field, Canaan eclipsed the 30-point mark for the second straight game while drilling four more three-pointers. The 28-year-old ranks fourth in the G League with an average of 3.7 treys per game this season.
