Canaan tallied 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) along with five assists in a loss to Sioux Falls on Sunday.

Canaan continued to rack up scoring numbers as he has now totaled 20-plus points in six of his nine G League contests this season. He has also made at least one three-pointer in each game that he has played and is averaging 22.3 points overall.