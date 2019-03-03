Isaiah Canaan: Let go by Milwaukee
Canaan was released by the Bucks on Sunday.
Canaan inked a 10-day contract with the Bucks on Monday, but he's been given the boot a few days early after failing to produce. He appeared in four games for Milwaukee and scored just six points over that brief stretch.
More News
-
Bucks' Isaiah Canaan: Inks 10-day deal with Bucks•
-
Timberwolves' Isaiah Canaan: Minutes fall precipitously•
-
Timberwolves' Isaiah Canaan: Inks another 10-day•
-
Timberwolves' Isaiah Canaan: Modest numbers in start•
-
Timberwolves' Isaiah Canaan: Starting Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Isaiah Canaan: Next man up•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...