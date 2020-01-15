Play

Canaan scored 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) in Tuesday's victory over Austin.

Canaan also contributed four rebounds and three assists. The 28-year-old has excelled in 12 G League contests this season, averaging 22.1 points, 3.6 three-pointers and 7.3 assists per game.

