Canaan scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and handed out 11 assists in Friday's G League win over Memphis.

Canaan rebounded nicely from a 3-for-18 showing in his last contest by hitting more than half of his field-goal attempts for only the fifth time this season. While his efficiency has been shaky, the veteran's scoring has been solid as he is averaging 22.3 points on the season.