Isaiah Canaan: Released by Suns
Canaan (ankle) will be waived by the Suns, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Canaan recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair a fractured left ankle at the start of February and despite the organization's continued interest in keeping him around, they just couldn't afford to let go of a healthy player after acquiring Elfrid Payton at the trade deadline. While no timetable has been given for Canaan's recovery, it will likely be quite awhile until he sees the court again and he shouldn't be in line for another contract until back at full strength. Look for Payton to take over starting point guard duties with Devin Booker (hip) injured, while Tyler Ulis operates as a reserve in the backcourt.
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will have season-ending surgery Thursday•
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Diagnosed with fractured ankle•
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Stretchered off following leg injury•
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Back to bench Wednesday•
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Scores four points in Monday's loss•
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will start at point guard Monday•
