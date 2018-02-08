Isaiah Canaan: Released by Suns

Canaan (ankle) will be waived by the Suns, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Canaan recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair a fractured left ankle at the start of February and despite the organization's continued interest in keeping him around, they just couldn't afford to let go of a healthy player after acquiring Elfrid Payton at the trade deadline. While no timetable has been given for Canaan's recovery, it will likely be quite awhile until he sees the court again and he shouldn't be in line for another contract until back at full strength. Look for Payton to take over starting point guard duties with Devin Booker (hip) injured, while Tyler Ulis operates as a reserve in the backcourt.