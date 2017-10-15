Isaiah Canaan: Released by Thunder

Canaan was waived by the Thunder on Saturday, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder opted to bring Canaan in on a non-guaranteed contract for training camp, but they no longer feel it's necessary to carry a third point guard. Raymond Felton will serve as Russell Westbrook's primary backup, while superstar additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony are slated to do some ball handling as well in staggered lineups. That allowed the Thunder to cut both Canaan and Semaj Christon, which saves them some money and opens up a roster spot. Canaan, who averaged 4.6 points and 1.3 rebounds across 15.2 minutes in 39 games for the Bulls last season, still has some upside as a younger prospect and could field interest from guard-needy teams elsewhere.