Isaiah Canaan: Released by Thunder
Canaan was waived by the Thunder on Saturday, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder opted to bring Canaan in on a non-guaranteed contract for training camp, but they no longer feel it's necessary to carry a third point guard. Raymond Felton will serve as Russell Westbrook's primary backup, while superstar additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony are slated to do some ball handling as well in staggered lineups. That allowed the Thunder to cut both Canaan and Semaj Christon, which saves them some money and opens up a roster spot. Canaan, who averaged 4.6 points and 1.3 rebounds across 15.2 minutes in 39 games for the Bulls last season, still has some upside as a younger prospect and could field interest from guard-needy teams elsewhere.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...