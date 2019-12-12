Isaiah Canaan: Signs on with Kings
Canaan has inked a contract with the G League Kings.
Canaan spent 30 games last season playing with various teams in the NBA, but he wound up heading to China this offseason after failing to secure a deal with an NBA squad. It appears he's returned from overseas and will take his talents to the G League with hopes of catching the eye of GMs again at the top level.
