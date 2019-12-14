Isaiah Canaan: Tallies 17 points in season debut
Canaan scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3PT) and notched six rebounds and six assists in a win over Sioux Falls on Friday.
Canaan logged 30 minutes in his first G League contest of the season after playing 30 games in the NBA in 2018-19. The 28-year-old is attempting to show teams that he can still score and distribute at a high level. Friday's performance was an encouraging start as Canaan connected on all but three of his field-goal attempts while pacing the squad in assists.
