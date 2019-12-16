Isaiah Canaan: Tallies 25 points, 13 dimes
Canaan scored 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and notched 13 assists in a win over South Bay on Sunday.
In his second G League game of the season, Canaan came off the bench to pace Stockton in both scoring and assists in 33 minutes of action. He also collected three steals and committed only one turnover. With Canaan's strong start -- he is averaging 21 points and 9.5 assists on 60 percent shooting through two games -- and extensive NBA experience, it wouldn't be shocking if the 28-year-old was picked up by an NBA squad to provide an offensive spark.
