Isaiah Canaan: Waived by Suns
Canaan was waived by the Suns on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Though Devin Booker has started at point guard in recent games, Canaan still started 15 of 20 games for the Suns this season, making the move to waive him surprising. Canaan has averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 26.5 minutes. With Phoenix moving on, Mikal Bridges, Jamal Crawford, Josh Jackson and Elie Okobo are all candidates to see expanded roles. For Canaan, it seems possible he'll find another NBA job this season, though could end up in the G League.
