Isaiah Canaan: Will work out for Hornets

Canaan will work out for the Hornets on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Regardless of where the 25 year old ends up for the 2017-18 season, he'll likely be utilized as only added depth off the bench, having never averaged more than 26 minutes per game over his four-year career.

