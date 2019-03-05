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Isaiah Cousins: Finally returns to health

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cousins scored nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and picked up four rebounds in the 114-108 win over Salt Lake City on Monday.

Cousins finally got on the court after suffering from a left adductor injury for almost all of February. Averaging 14.5 points in 31.3 minutes over the course of 31 games, this outing was a step back for Cousins. Still, considering the severity of his injury and time spent away from the team, expect a return to the starting lineup to take a couple of contests, particularly if two-way player Naz Mitrou-Long continues to receive the bulk of the minutes at one of the two guard spots.

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