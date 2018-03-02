Cousins totaled 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals during Thursday's 101-96 win over Iowa.

The second-year player from Oklahoma fought his way to the 19-point mark Thursday while shooting just 37.5 percent from the floor. In accordance, the 6-4 guard has been struggling from the free-throw line as well this season, converting just 65.7 percent of his attempts. Cousins is averaging 12 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game with the Stars.

