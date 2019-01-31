Cousins scored 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the 116-114 win over the Skyforce.

Cousins also posted seven turnovers which certainly damaged his final line, but it's hard to argue with the scoring total, which led the Stars on Wednesday. With a whopping four players either currently called up to the NBA or simply inactive Wednesday, it seems likely Cousins will continue to play around 30-to-35 minutes a night which should be welcome news for prospective fantasy owners.