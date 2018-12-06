Hartenstein tallied 22 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, eights assists and three blocked shots in the win Wednesday over Agua Caliente.

It's impressive Hartenstein was nearly able to pull off a triple-double, but the two-way player has impressed during his limited stints with the Rockets' G League affiliate.

More News
Our Latest Stories