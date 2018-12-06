Isaiah Hartenstein: Nearly registers triple-double
Hartenstein tallied 22 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, eights assists and three blocked shots in the win Wednesday over Agua Caliente.
It's impressive Hartenstein was nearly able to pull off a triple-double, but the two-way player has impressed during his limited stints with the Rockets' G League affiliate.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Assigned to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Plays 13 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Plays nine minutes in return from injury•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Will play Friday•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Probable Friday•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Practices Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...