Isaiah Hartenstein: Tallies season-high in points
Hartenstein tallied a season-high 32 points (11-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in the 129-98 win over Austin on Friday.
Hartenstein has played in just 14 games with the Vipers, bouncing between the G League and the NBA-affiliate Rockets throughout the 2018-19 campaign. The seven-footer is shooting a disappointing 28.6 percent from three despite a four-for-four effort Friday, although he's only attempting about two from long range per game. A walking double-double when he plays in the G League, Hartenstein is one of a number of centers who are capable of dominating their G League opposition on any given night.
