Isaiah Hartenstein: Will sign with Vipers of G-League
Hartenstein will sign with the Rockets' G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartenstein, who was selected with the 43rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, will start his career in the G-League, as the Rockets weren't quite sold on his ability to contribute at the NBA level. That should keep him out of the big league for the majority of the upcoming campaign, keeping him off the fantasy radar. Look for Hartenstein to go through a year of development, with the hope of re-signing with the Rockets a year from now.
