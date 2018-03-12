Hicks finished with 29 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal during Saturday's 124-103 taming of the Herd.

This was Hick's highest scoring game since erupting for 32 points back on Nov. 27, and also added at least one mark in every statistical category. The 6-8 forward out of North Carolina is currently averaging 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds during his first stint in the G League.