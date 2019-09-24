Isaiah Hicks: Heads to Russia
Hicks signed a contract in August with BC Avtodor of the Russian VTB United League.
Hicks made 21 appearances with the Knicks in his first two seasons in the professional ranks, but the majority of his action came in the G League. After failing to land an NBA contract with meaningful guaranteed money this summer, Hicks will look to boost his stock overseas.
