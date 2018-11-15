Isaiah Hicks: Scores 27 points
Hicks scored 27 points to go along with nine rebounds and an assist in the 106-95 win over the Canton Charge.
Hicks attempted 19 shots, by far a team high, but that was due in part to a non existent bench as Westchester scored just 16 points combined from its second unit. The forward did cough over six turnovers which helped the Charge hover around perhaps longer than they should have, but Hicks' scoring prowess was nevertheless critical in the win.
