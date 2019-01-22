Isaiah Hicks: Seems to be rounding into form
Hicks tallied 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the loss Monday to Westchester.
Hicks appears to rounding back into form after missing nearly a month due to an ankle injury, tallying 27 points in Saturday's game, and nearly reaching a double-double Monday. Hicks could continue to miss some time as he bounces between the NBA and the G League, but expect the center to be a fairly consistent source of points and rebounds so long as he takes the court.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.