Hicks tallied 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the loss Monday to Westchester.

Hicks appears to rounding back into form after missing nearly a month due to an ankle injury, tallying 27 points in Saturday's game, and nearly reaching a double-double Monday. Hicks could continue to miss some time as he bounces between the NBA and the G League, but expect the center to be a fairly consistent source of points and rebounds so long as he takes the court.