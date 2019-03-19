Hicks (groin) finished Saturday's 110-102 loss to Long Island with eight points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Hicks wound up missing five games dating back to the end of February with a ongoing groin injury. Stephen Zimmerman took command of the center position during that stretch, but if Saturday's lineup was any indication, Hicks will slot right back into the starting lineup alongside Jameel Warney, with Zimmerman taking on a sixth-man role off the bench.