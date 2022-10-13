The 76ers waived Joe on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia parted ways with a pair of recent second-round draft picks as the team pares down its roster in advance of the Oct. 18 season opener against the Celtics, as Joe and big man Charles Bassey were both given their walking papers. A 34.9 percent three-point shooter on 2.5 attempts per game over his 96 career contests with the 76ers, the 6-foot-4 Joe could have some appeal as a waiver pickup to the league's other 29 teams.