Isaiah Miles: Effective off bench
Miles totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 18 minutes in Saturday's loss to Wisconsin.
Miles saw limited action Saturday, but he still made an impact on the scoreboard even though the team came up short against the Herd. The 25-year-old has averaged 7.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game over his first six appearances.
