Miles had five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) over three minutes in Saturday's G League win against Long Island.

Miles' role for the Blue Coats has significantly diminished over the past several weeks, as he is now averaging 10.3 minutes over four appearances in December and January. Despite limited opportunities, the 25-year-old has been efficient by averaging 6.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over 10 appearances this season.