Miles finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds over 14 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Maine.

Miles appeared in his first game since Nov. 23 and saw limited minutes, but he made the most of his playing time by shooting 60 percent on his field goals. Over seven appearances this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.