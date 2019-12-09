Isaiah Miles: Sees playing time Saturday
Miles finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds over 14 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Maine.
Miles appeared in his first game since Nov. 23 and saw limited minutes, but he made the most of his playing time by shooting 60 percent on his field goals. Over seven appearances this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...