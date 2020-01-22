Isaiah Miles: Waived by Delaware
The Blue Coats officially waived Miles on Tuesday.
Miles averaged just 6.1 points and 2.2 boards per contest with the Blue Coats over the 11 contests he played with the club. With the team adding Justin Robinson off waivers Monday, the team has decided to part ways with Miles in a corresponding move. He will now go through waivers and should be available for all clubs thereafter.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...