Play

The Blue Coats officially waived Miles on Tuesday.

Miles averaged just 6.1 points and 2.2 boards per contest with the Blue Coats over the 11 contests he played with the club. With the team adding Justin Robinson off waivers Monday, the team has decided to part ways with Miles in a corresponding move. He will now go through waivers and should be available for all clubs thereafter.

More News
Our Latest Stories