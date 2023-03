Mucius didn't play in Tuesday's win over Greensboro. He was a DNP-CD.

Mucius has made just 15 appearances for Capital City this season and has logged 7.7 minutes per game thus far. He's buried at the end of the bench, and even if he receives playing time in the final games of the regular season, he shouldn't be a regular name in the rotation, nor should he be expected to contribute significantly.