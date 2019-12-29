Isaiah Pineiro: Collects 13 rebounds Saturday
Pineiro scored 11 points (3-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while collecting 13 rebounds and six assists in a loss to Santa Cruz on Saturday.
Pineiro didn't shoot well from the floor but found other ways to contribute in notching his fourth double-double of the campaign. The undrafted rookie is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 boards while shooting 47.0 percent from the field this season.
