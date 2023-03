Roby (ankle) will be released by the Spurs on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Roby was claimed off waivers by San Antonio ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game over 42 appearances with the team. He's dealing with a sprained right ankle that has forced him to miss the last five games, and he'll be let go by the Spurs since they plan to claim Sandro Mamukelashvili off waivers.