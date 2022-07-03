Roby will be waived by the Thunder on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Roby's $1.9 million team option was picked up by Oklahoma City on Wednesday, but he'll ultimately part ways with the organization. He'll likely be present at the Summer League in hopes of landing another contract.
